Delhi records 8.8 degrees as minimum temp, AQI poor

New Delhi, March 7 The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature at 8.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 25 degrees.

The weather department said that there will be "partly cloudy sky" during the day.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality AQI across the city was under the ‘poor' levels on Thursday.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 8 a.m., PM 2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 321 and PM 10 reached 274 or "poor", according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 318, and PM 10 was at 320, both in 'very poor' levels.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor