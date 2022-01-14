Delhi records cold, longest foggy day today: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 14 With a maximum temperature dipping to 15.4 degrees Celsius five notches below normal, Delhi recorded a cold and long foggy day on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city's minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius a degree below the normal.

As per IMD, there was a layer of dense fog in the morning and moderate fog during the day over Delhi NCR, and also over Punjab, Haryana, west UP, and north Rajasthan.

Also, light north westerlies are blowing over the region. These conditions led to a cold day.

As per airports 1 hourly visibility data of today, Safdarjung and Palam had dense fog from 4.30 and 7 a.m. till 9.30 and 11 a.m., respectively.

While Safdarjung visibility did not cross 400 metres and main city fog coverage remained till evening, IGI Palam only could reach 1,000 metres at 3.30 pm. It is the longest foggy day over Delhi for this season.

"Today was the longest foggy day over Delhi for this season. It also caused a cold day due to the absence of sunlight in the day and also a little windy from northwest of 8-12 kmph towards noon," IMD said.

This week, the national capital will continue to have foggy mornings and a maximum and minimum temperature that will hover around 16 and 6 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD forecast.

