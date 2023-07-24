Delhi records min temp of 28.4 degrees

New Delhi, July 24 The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the national capital during the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 37 degrees.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Monday morning was recorded at 77 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity over Konkan, Chat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat, and an increase in rainfall in northwest India from Tuesday.

Light to moderate rain is likely to be witnessed in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday to Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan between Monday to Thursday, and over West Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the IMD.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor