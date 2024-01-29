Delhi records minimum temp of 6.8, air quality 'severe'

New Delhi, Jan 29 The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD's forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees, with the minimum at around 7 degrees.

According to the weatherman, there will be "partly cloudy sky and shallow fog".

"Visibility recorded at 5:30 am at Delhi: Palam-200, Safdarjung-500; Punjab: Patiala-200, Amritsar-500; Rajasthan: Ganganagar, Jaipur-500 each; Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly, Bahraich, Gorakhpur -25 each," IMD posted on X.

While the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city, various stations witnessed it in 'severe' category as well.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'severe' category and PM10 reached 276, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 306, and PM10 at 184.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 339, and PM10 was at 246, both falling under the 'very poor' and 'poor' category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor