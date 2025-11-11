Delhi Red Fort Blast: First CCTV Footage of Car Entering and Exiting Parking Area

A CCTV footage has been revealed by the Delhi Police in which a suspect's car Hyundai i20, was seen entering and exiting the parking lot and later exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, November 10, killing at least nine people and injuring more than 20 others.

The Delhi Police obtained CCTV footage of the car showing the suspect was alone at the time of the incident, according to the news agency ANI. Investigators traced the route towards Daryaganj, where the car went before the blast, while more than 100 CCTV footages from nearby areas, including toll plazas, were examined to check the movement of the car.

CCTV Footage of Car

Delhi blast CCTV footage parking lot #delhiblastpic.twitter.com/mZDReF8lJR — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) November 11, 2025

The police investigation has found out that the car was parked in the parking at 3:19 PM on Monday and then three hours later, at 6:48 PM, the car exited the parking.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained the owner of the car, identified as Mohmmad Salman, a resident of Haryana's Gurgaon, who sold his Hyundai i20 car in which an explosion occurred near the Red Fort. Salman had sold his car to a person in Delhi's Okhla.



“Delhi Police along with Gurugram police detained Md Salman on Monday and is questioning him about the car. He had sold it to a person in Okhla named Devendra. Later, the vehicle was again sold to someone in Ambala and police are tracing the people,” a senior police officer told PTI.