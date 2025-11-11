Delhi Red Fort Blast: Was RDX Manufactured in Al-Falah University Labs? 800 Cops and NIA Begin Investigation

A major explosion occurred in front of Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday, causing the death of ten people and placing the entire nation on high alert. Investigation agencies immediately began probing the cause and network behind the blast. In the Dhauj area of Faridabad, more than 800 police officials launched a large-scale search operation. Authorities are focusing on whether laboratories at Al-Falah University were used to manufacture RDX or other high-grade explosives. A day earlier, nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosive and inflammable materials were seized from the region. After a high-level meeting led by Home Minister Amit Shah, the inquiry was officially handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This decision came soon after the arrest of Kashmiri medical professor Dr. Muzammil Shakil, who taught at Al-Falah University. From his rented accommodation near the campus, officials recovered detonators, explosives, batteries, timers, and weapons, including an AK-56 and a Krinkov rifle. During the investigation, around 360 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle, and ammunition were found in his room. Police are now closely examining the university laboratories and questioning the staff to determine whether any research facilities were misused for explosive production or terror-linked experiments.

Also Read: Mumbai Shocker: Two Men Jump Into Mahim Creek; Rescue Operation Underway

So far, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including a Kashmiri man and two other doctors. All of them are suspected to be part of a white-collar terror module believed to be associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. The module is suspected to have operational links across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Investigators are now working to uncover the full chain of command, funding sources, and the possible larger conspiracy behind the Red Fort explosion. Security agencies have increased surveillance across key locations as the probe continues on an urgent priority basis.