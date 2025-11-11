Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Deceased E-Rickshaw Driver’s Mother Breaks Down, Says 'I Want Justice for My Son'

Over 13 people lost their lives and around 20 others sustained injuries in the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10. The mother and brother of a deceased e-rickshaw driver, Mohsin, demand justice. Speaking with the news agency ANI, Mohsin’s mother shared how they got the news of her son’s demise. She said that she got a call from her daughter-in-law informing her about the blast and mentioning that they cannot contact Mohsin. She said that Mohsin’s brother went there, and then they found his body. She said, "I want justice for my son. He has small children." Mohsin’s brother said, "We got to know around 1:30-2 AM that there was a blast. When we reached there, we saw his body was kept there. We were not allowed to go inside. He has two children. He used to drive an E-rickshaw there..."

Authorities have released the first image of Umar Muhammed, identified as the suspected suicide bomber behind the attack. The vehicle involved in the explosion was a white Hyundai i20 registered in his name. According to the initial investigation of the Delhi Police, the incident appears to be a Fidayeen or suicide attack. Investigators believe Umar executed the blast after learning that the Faridabad terror module he was linked to had been exposed. Multiple agencies are now examining all possible motives and connections.

Umar, reportedly a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, is said to be associated with Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr. Mujammil Shakil, both of whom were arrested earlier in connection with a terror module operating across Kashmir and Faridabad, as noted by NDTV. Umar was believed to have ties with Al-Falah University and was suspected to be linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed-backed conspiracy. After learning that Adeel and Mujammil—who formerly served as a senior resident doctor at GMC Anantnag—had been taken into custody, Umar fled from Faridabad and travelled to the Red Fort area in Delhi.

According to India Today, Umar parked his car inside the Red Fort parking zone and remained inside for approximately two and a half hours. Investigators suspect he may have been panicked, unsure, or waiting for instructions from his handlers before carrying out the act. The blast is believed to have been planned along with two associates, triggered in haste following the arrest of his accomplices. Umar placed a detonator inside the vehicle and executed the explosion during a busy hour. Forensic teams later confirmed the presence of Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil inside the car, a chemical commonly used in improvised explosive devices.

CCTV footage has provided key evidence in the investigation. Cameras near the Sunehri Masjid, located close to the Red Fort, captured the white Hyundai i20 entering the designated parking area at 3:19 pm. The vehicle remained parked there for nearly three hours, with Umar staying inside throughout that period. At 6:48 pm, the car was driven out of the parking zone, and shortly afterward, the blast occurred, resulting in casualties and chaos on a busy road. The footage is now being thoroughly analyzed to trace movement patterns and identify whether other suspects or handlers were present nearby during the incident.