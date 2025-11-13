Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Un Nabi Was Suicide Bomber Driving i20 Car; Planning to Attack Ayodhya

DNA tests of suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi and her mother were matched and confirmed that he was the suicide bomber in the Red Fort car blast. DNA sample of his body, which was torn apart due to an explosion. According to sources in Delhi Police told news agency IANS, a piece of a leg was found near the steering wheel of the i20 car that exploded. After examination, it was finalised that it belonged to Dr Umar, a doctor from Kashmir.

Earlier, police had suspected that Umar was the one behind the attack as he bought the white Hyundai i20 car, which was used in the blast, just 11 days before the incident. DNA samples were taken from his brother and others in his family in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, matched with human remains found in the car, confirming that Umar was driving the exploded vehicle.

Delhi terror blast case | A DNA test has confirmed that the man who carried out the blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi. After the blast, his leg was stuck between the steering wheel and accelerator. His DNA sample matched with his mother: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/yh37EVQ1n4 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

Police investigation found that Dr Umar had been missing since November 9, just a day after investigators found about 2.900 kg of explosive materials in a warehouse in Haryana's Faridabad. He believed to have gone into hiding near Dhauj village and switched off his five mobile phones and stopped his University work from October 30 onward.

Also Read | "Clearly a terrorist attack': US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Delhi Blast.

Officials suspect that Umar was a part of a terror conspiracy of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) network operating between Faridabad, Lucknow and South Kashmir. According to an India.com report, the group had reportedly nine to ten members, including five to six doctors who used their medical background to buy chemicals and materials for making explosives.

Planning to Attack Ayodhya

The group was planning a huge attack in Ayodhya by using multiple explosive-laden in cars, followed by gunfire with assault rifles. They had three vehicles ready for the operation: a Hyundai i20, a red Ford Ecosport, and a Brezza. While the i20 exploded near Red Fort, police have issued alerts for the other two vehicles, fearing they might also contain explosives.

The EcoSport vehicle was registered in Delhi with a number ending in 0458, was found in Faridabad on Wednesday, while search continues for the Brezza, which was also reportedly arranged by Umar. According to The Times of India report, they had planned an attack on November 25 in Ayodhya during a saffron flag was to be raised on top of the Ram Temple.