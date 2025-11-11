Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Videos Capturing Moments of Chaos and Panic Go Viral

Videos which has captured moments of a car blast in Delhi's Red Fort area show moments of chaos and panic among pedestrians, tourists and residents as the intensity of the explosion was so high that noise and lighting were seen and heard for several kilometres. The blast occurred at the parked car near the Lal Qila Metro Station on Monday evening, around 6.52 pm, killing at least 8 people on the spot. Later death toll rose to 13 after five people succumbed to injuries.

#WATCH | Delhi | CCTV footage shows explosion from car blast near the Red Fort yesterday. Eight people lost their lives in the incident.



(Video source: President of Chandni Chowk Vyapar Mandal)

Videos shared on social media platforms, including on X, show people running to save lives on the busy street. A CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI shows a sudden blinding flash seen far from Chandni Chowk Vyapar Mandal, where the area was filled with people.

Video shows the scene of Monday's deadly car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, capturing the moment panic gripped the crowded area seconds after the blast.



The video was filmed by a local vlogger, identified as Deepak, who was recording content for his YouTube channel when the…

Another video shows panic gripped among crowd when they witnessed an explosion. A viral clip was accidently recorded by a vlogger, identified as Deepak, who was shooting Instagram and YouTube content at the time of the incident. When he was recording the video loud noise of an explosion was heard and people started shouting "bhago, bhago" yet he was recording a moment in the surroundings where a confused crowd can be seen running in panic after hearing a loud sound.

Delhi Red Fort Blast | New CCTV Footage of the car explosion. Shows a visible blast at 6:35 PM, shops and structures shake and people begin running for shelter.

Another CCTV footage which captured the moment of people running in the narrow lane after hearing a blast. The video shows the shop and structure in the busy market that were shaken due to the intensity of the explosion. Hearing this, people started running in panic. The video claimed to be the scene, was captured at around 6.35 pm on Monday evening.

VIDEO | Delhi: CCTV footage from near the blast site shows people running for safety. A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and injuring several others.…

A CCTV video shared on X by news agency PTI shows people running for safety. Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot and saw that nearby vehicles were bursting into flames. Delhi Police said that at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light on the signal. After that, an explosion occurred in that vehicle due to a blast. Nearby vehicles were also damaged.

The blast came hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two residential buildings in Faridabad in Haryana. Dr Umar Mohammad, who owned the car, reportedly panicked and triggered the blast near the Red Fort after investigators arrested two key members of the module - Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather - and seized the explosives.