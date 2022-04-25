Delhi reports 1,011 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, active cases breach 4,000 mark

The national capital reported over 1,000 cases for the fourth continuous day in a row with 1,011 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday.

With this, the active cases in the city went past the 4,000 mark and currently stand at 4,168 which is the highest since February 12. The active cases were 4,331 on the said date.

However, the city witnessed a slight dip in the new cases as it reported 72 lesser cases than yesterday.

The national capital witnessed a surge in the daily case positivity rate which was 4.48 per cent on Sunday and now rose to 6.42 per cent.

As many as 817 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,45,551.

One patient succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the national capital rose to 26,168.

A total of 15,742 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 8,979 new beneficiaries were jabbed with the COVID shots taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to Cumulative doses provided so far 3,31,83,143.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count witnessed a slight dip as the country reported 2,541 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

