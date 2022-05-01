Delhi reports 1,485 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths today

The national capital saw a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases in comparison with the previous two days as it reported 1,485 cases on Sunday.

The national capital on Saturday reported over 1,500 cases for the second continuous day with 1,520 new COVID cases

While on Friday, Delhi reported 1,607 COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the active cases in the city currently stand at 5,997 which is the highest since February 9. The number of active cases on February 9 was 6,304.

The positivity rate on Saturday has been 4.89 per cent.

As many as 1,204 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,51,184

The city reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours taking the COVID death toll in Delhi to 26,175

( With inputs from ANI )

