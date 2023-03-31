Delhi reports 295 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 12.48 pc

New Delhi [India], March 31 : Delhi recorded 295 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent, according to a daily health bulletin released by the government on Thursday.

The national capital currently has 932 active cases of Covid-19, it said.

A total of 4,07,87,796 Covid tests have been conducted so far.

It stated further that a total of 163 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,82,029.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj called an emergency meeting after 300 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Capital on Wednesday.

"Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will hold a meeting with the officers and specialist doctors associated with the health department this afternoon," officials said.

The Special Secretary, Health Department, Director of General Health Services, Nodal Officer for Oxygen and Testing and Medical Directors of several hospitals including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) will be present in the meeting.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded 300 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, marking a sharp uptick in infections over the last 24 hours.

A total of 3016 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours across the country with a daily positive rate of 2.73 per cent, a government release said on Thursday, adding that 15,784 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during the same period.

According to the release, 1,10,522 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 92.14 crores.

It stated further that a total of 1,396 recoveries were made from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,41,68,321.

It stated that 220.65 crore total vaccine doses (95.20 crores Second Doses and 22.86 crore Precaution Doses) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Further, India's active caseload currently stands at 13,509 with a rate of 0.03 per cent per day and with a recovery rate currently standing at 98.78 per cent.

It stated that the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.71 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor