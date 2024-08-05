Delhi Resident Detained for Displaying Pro-Pakistan Posters Inside His Home

On Sunday, Delhi Police detained a man in Rohini following a complaint that he had inscribed pro-Pakistan slogans on the wall of his flat. Social media videos have emerged, allegedly depicting locals showcasing posters that were displayed on the flat's wall.

A senior police officer, speaking to news agency PTI, said, "We received information from locals that a man residing in the Avantika C-Block area of Rohini had written pro-Pakistan slogans on his flat's wall. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man may not be mentally stable and lives alone in the flat."

The officer added that the police are investigating whether the man had any connections with Pakistan or other groups. As part of the inquiry, authorities have reached out to his relatives for additional information. Additionally, the police have seized the controversial posters and banners from his flat.



