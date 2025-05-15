Delhi: Retired Doctor Losses Around Rs 3.4 crore in Digital Arrest Scam

A case of digital arrest has been registered in Delhi where 92-year old retired doctor became the victim of scam. As per the IANS reports the victim lost approximately Rs.3.4 cr. The victim reported that the fraud occurred on March 12.

DCP, IFSO, Hemant Tiwari stated that on receiving the call immediately visited the victim and assisted in registering the case with the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline.

Delhi: Hemant Tiwari, DCP, IFSO, says, "On the evening of March 15, 2025, at around 7:00 PM, we received a complaint regarding a 92-year-old retired doctor who had become a victim of a digital arrest scam, resulting in a financial loss of approximately ₹3.4 crore. Upon receiving… pic.twitter.com/51WnNj5irT — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2025

He added, " "On the evening of March 15, 2025, at around 7:00 PM, we received a complaint regarding a 92-year-old retired doctor who had become a victim of a digital arrest scam, resulting in a financial loss of approximately ₹3.4 crore. Upon receiving the complaint, we immediately visited the victim and assisted in registering the case with the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline. During our conversation, the victim explained that on March 12, they had received several calls from unknown numbers..."