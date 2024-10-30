Delhi Robbery: 52 Arrested for Stealing and Selling Remote Radio Units to Hong Kong

Delhi Police have successfully busted a large network involved in the theft of Remote Radio Units (RRUs) from mobile towers, leading to the arrest of 52 individuals. The operation uncovered that more than 5,000 stolen RRUs, valued at over Rs 100 crores, were sold to countries such as Hong Kong.

The police launched an extensive investigation into the thefts, which had been affecting mobile service providers across the region. The stolen Remote Radio Units are critical components used in mobile communication and their loss has significant implications for network reliability.

During the operation, authorities managed to seize 700 Remote Radio Units that were still in possession of the suspects. The investigation revealed that these units were being smuggled abroad and sold on the black market, prompting a coordinated response from law enforcement.