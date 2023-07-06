Delhi Robotics League with 68 teams gets underway

New Delhi, July 6 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated the Delhi Robotics League (DRL) and HE21 Exhibition at the Thyagaraj Stadium. The event is said to be India’s first statewide robotics competition conceived to enhance skills and competencies of school students.

The theme of DRL 2023 is 'Robo Kancha', and its aim is to enable students to learn problem-solving by conceptualising game solutions, designing and building robots, testing, debugging, and ultimately creating a winning strategy.

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal said that it is perhaps the first time in India that a statewide robotics competition is being held at the school-level.

"Both government and private schools are participating in this competition. But the maximum number of students participating in the event are from schools of specialised excellence. We can say that the level of education in the government schools in Delhi is much above that in other states," Kejriwal said.

A total of 287 teams from various schools of Delhi participated in the initial stages of the league. In Stage 1, 106 teams out of 287 were shortlisted. This was followed by the Stage 2 submissions in which each of these 106 teams gave video submissions of systems and subsystems of their robots. Now, in the final round that will be played out over the next two days, a total of 68 teams are competing.

