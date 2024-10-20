Delhi: Ruckus Erupts During Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s Address at Jantar Mantar (Watch Video)

A ruckus erupted during a rally addressed by Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar Azad (BhimArmyChief) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday, October 20. Aza said that we have to face these types of situations for taking sides of the truth.

“We will have to face such protests if we raise the voice of the truth. The bitter truth is that discrimination is happening against the weaker section of the society," Azad commented on the situation.

VIDEO | Ruckus erupts during address of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar Azad (@BhimArmyChief) at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.



Chandrashekhar Azad that the Narendra Modi government has failed to control the violence and the public now understands this. "Azad said that today's protest was against any kind of oppression and on Waqf (Board Bill) issue.