Delhi: Russian, Tajik nationals arrested with gold at IGI airport

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday said that they have arrested a Russian and one Tajikistan national for allegedly smuggling 5.488 kgs gold bars valued at over Rs 2 crore.

A senior customs official said that the accused were held based on profiling on August 31.

"The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the accused resulted in recovery of gold total weighing 5.488 kgs in form of gold bars worth Rs 2,72,98,540," the official said.

The official said that the said recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, and both the persons were placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act.

He said that further investigation is underway in the case.

