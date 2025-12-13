Delhi School Fire: Blaze Erupts at Vivekanand School in IP Extension

A fire broke out at Vivekanand School in Delhi's IP Extension area on Saturday, December 13. According to the news agency IANS, a total of five fire engines reached the spot after receiving the information.

A fire broke out at Vivekananda School in IP Extension, East Delhi. Five fire engines reached the spot, and the fire was reported at 4:40 PM: DFS pic.twitter.com/RPcxC0NsUt — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2025

Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said they received a distress call around 4.40 pm regarding the blaze at the school in Patparganj and rushed five fire brigades and are working to douse the blaze at the site. No injuries reported in the incident up till now. More details awaited.