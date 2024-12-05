Delhi Schoolboy’s Death: CM Atishi Orders Probe Into 12-Year-Old Student’s Death at Vasant Vihar School

A 12-year-old student of Class VI at Chinmay School in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, December 3. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena has ordered an investigation into the matter.

On Thursday, CM Atishi visited the family of the deceased student and assured them of justice. She also ordered two separate investigations into the matter. "Two days ago, in Vasant Vihar, a child lost their life under suspicious circumstances at a school. This is a suspicious case. What happened that led to the child's death? We have ordered an investigation, and if the death was caused due to the school's negligence, strict action will be taken...I urge all the people of Delhi to refrain from violence, cruelty, and crime."

Chief Minister Atishi further raised concerns about rising violence among students, saying, "We need to understand why sixth graders are involved in such violent behavior. The constant exposure to violent stories and crime reports is affecting children. This issue needs the attention of all of Delhi."

The first investigation will be conducted by the Education Department to assess the school's involvement, including whether there was a delay in getting the student medical attention. The second inquiry, led by the SDM, will focus on other aspects of the case.

The boy’s father, Sagar, alleged that the police were trying to protect the accused. "At 7:45, he fell down. He was completely healthy and fine. He had left home with 1,000 rupees for his annual day program on the 6th. I dropped him off at 7:45 and went to my office. At 9:30, I got a call saying my son was at Fortis Hospital with an injury. I rushed to Fortis, but when I reached, I found my son had passed away. I spoke to the CM madam about everything we went through in the last three days," he said.

He also claimed that a video showed the student being strangled by another boys. Sagar accused the police of rushing the family to perform the last rites and using force during the investigation process.