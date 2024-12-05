Delhi Triple Murder Case: Who Killed the Family in Neb Sarai Home? Shocking Revelations Emerge a Day After Crime

A triple murder in Delhi's Neb Sarai area has sent shockwaves in the area among people. The father, mother and sister were brutally killed, while the son survived. However, shocking revelations now come to light that the boy himself is the accused of the gruesome crime that occurred on Wednesday morning (December 4).

Initially, the son claimed, "I went for a morning walk. Someone broke into the house and killed my family." However, when police reviewed CCTV footage, it came to light that no one had entered the house during the time of the murders. Further investigation revealed that the lock on the main gate had not been tampered with. Suspicious of the boy’s account, the police interrogated him thoroughly, and he eventually confessed to the murders.

The accused, identified as Arjun, admitted during interrogation that he had been deeply angered of his father for scolding him over his studies. Arjun, who lacked interest in academics, said his father had recently humiliated him by beating him in public. Feeling angry and lonely, he also felt unsupported by his mother and sister. His anger grew further upon learning that his father planned to transfer all the family’s assets to his sister. Arjun decided to kill his family.

On Wednesday morning, Arjun took a knife from the house and slit the throats of his father, Rajesh Kumar, mother, Komal, and sister Kavita. The horrific crime has left neighbours in disbelief as they struggle to reconcile the image of the once-happy family with this tragedy.

The police were alerted on Wednesday about the gruesome discovery in Debli village, Neb Sarai. The victims were identified as Rajesh Kumar, Komal, and their daughter Kavita. Neighbours and relatives have expressed their shock, unable to comprehend the motive behind such an extreme act.