Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: Over 40 Schools Get Bomb Threat via E-Mail, Mailer Asks for $30,000

More than 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail on Monday morning, December 9, due to which schools had to send back students to their homes. According to a copy of the email accessed by ANI news agency, the email was sent at around 11.30 pm on Sunday night. The mail claimed multiple small explosives were planted inside school buildings.

Visuals From Outside Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar

"I planted multiple bombs inside (school) buildings. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate," the mail reads.

The sender of the email threat demanded USD 30,000 to denoted to denote bombs. "If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs."

Visuals From Outside GD Goenka Public School

The Delhi Police are tracing the IP address of the sender and investigating the matter. The matter came to light on Monday moring, when school buses with students arrived in schools and teachers were preparing for morning assembly. According to the NDTV report, the Delhi Fire Department received the first call from GD Goenka School at 6:15 am, followed by another call from DPS RK Puram at 7:06 am.

After receiving a distress call, firefighters, bomb detection teams, and local police rushed to the spot and conducted the search operation. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, said a police official.

