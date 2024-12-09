Bomb Threats at Delhi Schools: DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka Evacuate Students After Email Alert

DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka school in Delhi's Paschim Vihar received a fresh bomb threat e-mail on Monday morning, December 9. Students were immediately sent home. After receiving the information, local police and firefighters reached the spot. An investigation is underway.

"Two schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail - one in RK Puram and another one in Paschim Vihar. School administrations have sent children back to their homes. Fire and police informed," Delhi Police said.

Visuals From RK Puram's DPS School

#WATCH | A team of Delhi police arrives at RK Puram's DPS - one of the two schools that received bomb threats, via e-mail, this morning pic.twitter.com/c23ciJTLGi — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the school administrations have sent the students back home, while the police and Fire Department have also been informed at 7 am.

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives.

The SOP must define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders--law enforcement, school management, and municipal authorities--ensuring smooth coordination and effective implementation, said the Court.The bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula, while addressing an application moved by Advocate Arpit Bhargava, directed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to finalize a comprehensive action plan, including a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies.

The action plan must be developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including school representatives, law enforcement agencies, municipal authorities, and other state departments.