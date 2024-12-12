Delhi: Screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' Disrupted at JNU; Posters Torn, Stones Pelted (Watch Video)

A screening of the film The Sabarmati Report at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi was disrupted on Thursday. Posters promoting the film were torn down on campus. Stone-pelting incidents also took place. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused left-wing student groups of causing these disturbances.

"Today, we have organised screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report'. PM Modi has also watched this movie and its screening has been tax-free in many states. It depicts the incident of Sabarmati Express where 59 Karsevaks were burnt alive...Earlier also, we have screened such movies," President, ABVP-JNU, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey said.

As a result of the chaos, the screening was stopped. An ABVP student accused the left groups of repeating disruptive behavior. He claimed that a previous screening organized by the ABVP saw similar incidents. During that event, a security guard sustained an injury.

"A screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report' was organised by ABVP at the Sabarmati Dhaba (in JNU campus). During that time, we witnessed the stones being pelted from the terrace or maybe the balcony of the Dhaba. Those who were sitting at the front suffered minor injuries. We saw the torn poster of the movie. Whether you agree to it or disagree, you cannot restrict the screening of the film. ABVP JNU condemns this. We want a discussion to happen," Secretary, ABVP-JNU, Shikha Swaraj said.

The screening was set up in the university’s badminton court. During the screening, students chanted slogans and tore down film posters. These events have created a tense atmosphere on campus.

The Sabarmati Report, a recently released film, addresses social issues against the backdrop of the 2002 Godhra incident in Gujarat. Since its release, the film has generated considerable debate. Opinions about the film are divided. Some critics believe it presents a one-sided view. Others have praised it. Several state governments have even declared the film tax-free.

Many BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have watched and praised Sabarmati Report. A special screening for the entire Cabinet was recently arranged.

