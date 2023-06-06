Delhi: Scuffle breaks over parking issue, 3 injured including woman

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Three people, including a woman, were injured on Sunday in a scuffle over the issue of parking at Photo Chowk, Welcome, according to Delhi Police.

On 4 June an incident of quarrel at Photo Chowk, Welcome was reported at PS Welcome, Delhi, according to Delhi Police.

A police team reached the spot where it was found that the injured were shifted to hospital.

During the enquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel over an issue of vehicle parking occured between Parvej and Javed, residents of Welcome.

During the scuffle, three persons namely Parvej, Danish and a lady named Gulshan got injuried in which Parvej received a head injury and Gulshan's teeth were broken whereas on other side Javed and Shan Mohammad got head injuries.

Further investigation in both cases is in progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor