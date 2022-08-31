Delhi set to return to old excise policy regime with new liquor shops, app

New Delhi, Aug 31 Delhi is all set to return to the old excise policy regime with new shops and an app for liquor from September 1.

The old excise policy will mark the end of the new one which was engulfed in controversy and will also replace the private liquor shops.

Delhi government has planned to start the service from Thursday with 300 outlets across the city and later by the end of the year, the number will go up to 700. However, the city was earlier expected to have around 500 outlets from September.

Around 80 wholesalers have already registered with the department. Consumers will be able to choose from 500 distinct brands.

Along with this, mobile app mAbkaridelhi has also been developed to provide the customers information about the nearest outlets and other details like availability, timing etc. However, it will be operational later this month. The app can be downloaded from Google Play in both Hindi and English language.

According to a source, Delhi government's four corporations, namely the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIDC), the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (DSCSC) and the Delhi Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) have been given responsibility to open the liquor stores across the city.

After Lt Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the new excise policy, the Delhi government decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sale for a period of 6 months "till a fresh excise policy is in".

The excise policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for a period of two months each, came to an end on July 31. But, later it was given one month of extension to prepare before the old regime was restarted from September 1.

