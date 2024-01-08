Delhi Shivers: 20 Trains Delayed as City Records Minimum Temperature of 5.3 Degrees Celsius

On Monday, twenty trains bound for Delhi experienced delays due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital, where the minimum temperature dropped to 5.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a relative humidity of 95 per cent at 8.30 am. The day's forecast from the IMD included predictions of shallow fog, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 17 degrees Celsius. The Indian Railways cited weather-related factors as the cause for the delays in the mentioned trains. The highest delay reported in trains arriving in Delhi is six hours and 30 minutes.

IMD has predicted shallow fog in Delhi with maximum temperature to hover around 17 degrees Celsius. Palam recorded the lowest visibility of 800 m at 8:00 a.m. and Safdarjung of 500 m from 5:30 to 7 a.m. with minimum temperature standing at 7.9 and 5.3 degrees, respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city. At the Anand Vihar area, PM 2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 372 and PM 10 reached 284 or 'poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).