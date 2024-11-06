Delhi Shocker: Company Director Arrested in Noida for Alleged Sexual Harassment of Employee at Office Party

A disturbing incident has recently surfaced from Noida's Garden Galleria Mall, where a company director was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a young female employee during an office party. According to the police, the victim filed a complaint at the Sector 39 police station on Monday night. Station officer Jitendra Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest and stated that the accused is being presented in court.

The victim, an employee of a building consultancy firm based in Indirapuram, reported that her director, Bhupendra Kumar Ramaiya, had organized a party for employees on Saturday at a restaurant in Garden Galleria Mall, within Sector 39’s jurisdiction. Upon her arrival, the victim claims that Ramaiya made unwelcome advances and touched her inappropriately.

When the young woman confronted him and protested, the director allegedly threatened to terminate her employment and warned of further consequences. Following her complaint, the police registered a case, arrested the accused, and initiated legal proceedings.