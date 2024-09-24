Delhi Shocker: Landlord's Son Installs Hidden Cameras Inside Woman Tenant's Room to Film Her, Arrested

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man, Karan, for allegedly installing hidden spy cameras in the room of a woman tenant to film her in the bathroom and bedroom. The woman, who is preparing for civil services entrance exams, discovered the cameras after returning from a visit to her hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

During the investigation, authorities recovered one spy camera and two laptops used to store the recorded videos from Karan’s possession. Karan is the son of the landlord of the building where the victim resides.

A case has been registered at Shakarpur Police Station under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against Karan, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Apoorva Gupta. Further investigation is underway.