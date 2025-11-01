Delhi Shocker: Man Found Hanging in Mangolpuri Park, Suicide Note Mentions Wife’s Alleged Affair

A tragic incident was reported from North-West Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, where a 35-year-old man allegedly took his own life in a park on Friday morning over suspicions of his wife’s extramarital affair, according to a PTI report. Police said the incident came to light around 8 a.m. when they received information about a man found hanging from a tree at Navariya Park under the Raj Park police station limits. The deceased, identified as Karan Chauhan, was married and had three children. He worked as a daily-wage cleaner and was reportedly addicted to drugs. His wife and children had left home about a week earlier.

A senior police officer said that two handwritten notes were found in Chauhan’s clothes, in which he allegedly mentioned his wife’s illicit relationship as the reason behind his extreme step. The officer added that Chauhan was found hanging from a tree branch with a plastic rope, and two bricks were discovered nearby, suggesting they were used to climb before the act. A forensic team was called to inspect and document the scene. Police said the body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for medical examination. Apart from ligature marks on the neck, no external injuries were found. The post-mortem has been completed, and the body was handed over to the family for the last rites as further legal proceedings continue.