Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Near Shastri Park, Police Launch Probe

Ahead of new-year's celebration shocking case of crime has came to light, where a 33-year-old man was stabbed to death. According to TOI reports this incident occurred on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Police received information around midnight that a man with stab injuries who had been brought to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Unfortunately doctors declared the man dead on arrival.

Shastri Park police identified the deceased as Wasim, a resident of the Buland Masjid area. A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence, while police teams are working to gather clues and identify the perpetrators.

Primary investigation revealed that Wasim was stabbed near a loop road behind a DDA park in the Shastri Park area. Police has registered case in this regards under sections of the BNS and further investigation is ongoing.

In separate incident, a 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death, after the heated argument over bidi. This incident occurred in east Delhi’s Shashi Garden area early Wednesday, following which 32-year-old barber was arrested. Deceased identified Deepak, a resident of Jawahar Mohalla, Shashi Garden.

According to TOI, PCR received a call around, 1.24am reporting that a man was lying injured near the Shashi Garden bus stand near Hanuman Mandir. When police reached at the spot large amount of blood scattered at the spot and injured was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.