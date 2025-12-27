Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife After Being Denied Rs 20 for Cigarettes in Vivek Vihar, Then Dies by Suicide

A man killed his wife and later died by suicide after jumping in front of a train, said Delhi Police on Saturday, December 27. The murder took place in the Kasturba Nagar area under the Vivek Vihar police station limits, where a man identified as Kulwant strangled his wife to death and later died by suicide.

Kulwant, an auto-rickshaw driver, lived with his family, including his three children, at Jhuggi No. 54. He asked his wife for Rs 20 to buy cigarettes, but she refused, leading to an argument between the couple. Later, the wife gave him money. On December 25 at around 3 pm, Kulwant then sent his son Shiv Charan (20) to buy cigarettes and returned to find his mother dead, with his father Kulwant Singh absconding. When Kulwant sent his son out to buy cigarettes, the police suspect that during that period of time, he allegedly strangled his wife to death inside the house. After seeing sister-in-law, Mahender Kaur, in a lifeless position with ligature marks on her neck, Satnam gave a PCR call to the Delhi Police.

FSL and crime teams sent the body to GTB Hospital for a postmortem. Later, Kulwant Singh was found on railway tracks and died after being hit by a train. FIR No. 661/2025 under Section 103(1) BNS registered at PS Vivek Vihar; abated charge sheet to be prepared, said Delhi Police.