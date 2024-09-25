Delhi Shop Caught Selling Chemical-Mixed Pomegranate Juice; Two Detained (Watch Video)

New Delhi, Sept. 25, 2024: Delhi Police detained two men on Wednesday after they were allegedly found selling pomegranate juice mixed with chemicals in the Rajinder Nagar area.

Juice seller Ayub Khan and his associate beaten up in Delhi



People got angry over mixing of coloured water in juice at a shop located at Rajendra Nagar Shankar Road, Delhi. After ruckus the shopkeeper and his assistant were beaten up. The shopkeeper was admitted to the hospital.… pic.twitter.com/n5jj2aUvKX — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 25, 2024

Police received a tip about the tainted juice and raided the shop, where they discovered a suspicious substance that was sent for analysis. The two employees, identified as Ayub Khan and Rahul, claimed that their boss, Shoaib, had instructed them to add the chemical to the juice.

A Food Safety Inspector was called to collect a sample of the substance, and police said further action against the suspects would depend on the results of the investigation.

Before police arrived, Ayub and Rahul were reportedly attacked by local residents.

(With inputs from agencies)