Delhi sizzles at 42.8 degrees C, no respite in sight

New Delhi, April 7 The maximum temperature in Delhi soared to hit 40 degrees Celsius, at the Safdarjung weather observatory, on Thursday for the season's first time.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Sports Complex weather station. The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 19.4 degrees Celsius which will increase above 20 in the coming days, as per the IMD.

As per the IMD, the temperature is likely to touch the 42 degree mark by Saturday at the Safdarjung weather observatory. Delhi had witnessed a "dry March" after a gap of four years as no rainfall occurred throughout the month.

With a record 45 degrees Celsius, Kandla in Gujarat recorded the highest maximum temperature while Barmer in Rajasthan recorded 44.9 degrees Celsius, the second highest, even as heat wave continued to grip almost entire west, central, and north-west India on Thursday.

Over two dozen places across India, included two stations in Delhi, registered maximum temperature of more than 41 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted rise in maximum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius very likely over parts of northwest India during next three days and no significant change, thereafter.

