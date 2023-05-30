Delhi street murder: CM Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for girl's family

New Delhi [India], May 30 : Delhi Government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the minor girl who was stabbed to death brutally in full public view on a street in the national capital's Shahbad Dairy area.

"It is a very painful incident. Delhi government will give compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the girl's family and we assure them that our government will ensure that the accused gets the strictest punishment," said Kejriwal.

"We are worried about the overall law and order situation in Delhi. Minister Atishi will visit the family," he said.

Sahil, the 20-year-old accused of murdering the 16-year-old and arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday was produced in a Delhi court today and sent to police remand for two days.

On Monday, the Delhi chief minister urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take action in the matter.

"A minor girl was brutally killed in broad daylight. It is sad and unfortunate. There is no fear among the criminals. LG sir, the law and order are your responsibility, please do something. The security of the people of Delhi is the priority," he said.

A CCTV grab of the incident showed Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. The visuals from the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point a dog is seen approaching the spot.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

