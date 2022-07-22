Delhi students score 96.29% pass percentage in CBSE class 12th

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the results of Class 12th today. Students can check their results on the official website results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. However, the results have been declared on Pariksha Sangam for the moment. The link to check online has not been activated as yet. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 12th results 2022 is 92.71%.

Meanwhile, CBSE students in Delhi scored 96.29% pass percentage. Following, Delhi East and West students scored the same pass percentage.

Know how to check the results