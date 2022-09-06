Delhi: Teen kills father for having liquor

New Delhi, Sep 6 A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly killing his father, a Railway Police Force personnel for having come home in a drunken state, police said.

The incident was reported on August 22 in the Sarai Rohilla area of Delhi. The police said that the deceased identified as Bansi Lal (42) was brutally beaten to death after he came home in an inebriated condition.

"This led to an argument between the son and father. The argument got heated up and in a fit of rage the juvenile brought over a rolling pin from kitchen and repeatedly hit his father which led to his death," said the police.

The autopsy report shared by a source revealed that the deceased had 19 sharp wounds all over his body.

A case of murder was lodged. The juvenile had fled from the crime scene, but later war apprehended.

