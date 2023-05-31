Delhi teen murder: Sakshi's friends called for recording their statement

New Delhi, May 31 Three friends of Sakshi (16), who was brutally murdered by Sahil (20) in full public glare on Sunday evening in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, have been asked by the police to record their statement before the investigating officer, an official said on Wednesday.

"The three friends of Sakshi Ajay alias Jhabru, Bhawna and Neetu have been asked to provide the required details in connection with the case as they were aware about the issues between Sakshi and Sahil," said a senior police officer.

According to the police, on Saturday, Sakshi and her friend Bhawna's boyfriend Ajay had warned Sahil to stay away from her.

"We met Sahil on Saturday and asked him to stay away from her. But we were not aware of his intentions," said Jhabru, who put Sakshi's body in the ambulance after she was killed brutally by Sahil on Sunday evening.

The police have found that on the day of the murder, Sahil had consumed alcohol in the afternoon, and when Sakshi was on her way to attend the birthday party of her friend Neetu's son, he stabbed her multiple times before smashing her head with a brick.

"In order to avoid detection, Sahil switched off his phone and went to the Rithala Metro station, where he disposed of the knife. From there, he travelled to Anand Vihar bus terminus and then to Bulandshahr, where his aunt stays, changing bus twice," the officer said.

