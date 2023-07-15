Delhi: Three youths drown in water pit at under-construction golf course

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Three youths died in Delhi's Dwarka area on Saturday after they jumped over a wall and went inside a pit made at an under-construction golf course, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Arun, Anuj and Abhishek who were residents of Qutub Vihar and were aged about 20-25 yrs, the Delhi Police said.

“Around 8 pm, information was received that three boys have entered into the water and haven't returned,” the Delhi Police said, adding that it was found that a group of four boys jumped over the wall and entered the under-construction golf course in the area of Dwarka Sector 23 police station.

The fourth boy, who did not enter the water pit, alerted the authorities.

The police further said that the boys were returning after playing football on the ground in Sector 19 when they decided to enter the under-construction golf course.

Three of the boys left their bags by the side in the grass and entered a water pit on the golf course and drowned.

However, the police said that bodies have been recovered.

“Inquest proceedings are being conducted,” the officials added.

Police also said that the incident is not rain or flood-related.

“The water pit is a feature of the under-construction golf course. However, we are enquiring further,” they said.

