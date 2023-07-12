Delhi traffic police issues advisory, announces diversions as water level in Yamuna rises

New Delhi [India], July 12 : The Delhi Traffic police have issued advisory for commuters as incessant rains in Delhi have resulted in a record rise in Yamuna water level, increasing the risk of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas.

This comes after the water level in Yamuna, which is in spate in Delhi, reached its highest-ever level on Wednesday at 207.55 metres, breaching a 44-year record, officials said.

Traffic police of Delhi said, "In view of the water level in Yamuna reaching the danger mark of 207.5 meters, movement of traffic on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat will be regulated."

According to the traffic police, the suggested routes for North-South Movement are Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad Bridge, Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg, Pushta Road, Vikas Marg and Outer Ring Road, Arihant Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Vikas Marg.

For East-West Movement, the routes suggested by the Delhi traffic police are Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Arihant Marg, Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge and Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, DKFO, AIIMS Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg and Vikas Marg.

"Apart from the above diversions, the movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on Ring Road. Commercial vehicles moving from Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road," the officials of Traffic police said.

In view of the Supreme Court judgement, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway, said the officials.

In case of flooding in the vicinity of ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses coming from the Ghaziabad side will be terminated near Seelampur Metro Station. Other vehicular traffic coming from the Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Pushta Road.

Traffic coming from Wazirabad Bridge to Majnu Ka Tila will be diverted towards Mukarba Chowk.

Traffic coming from Boulevard Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of a high alert issued by administration and in case of unavoidable journeys, the above-mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans.

