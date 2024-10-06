Delhi Traffic Update: Advisory Issued for Road Closures Starting from October 6 Until October 20, Check The Key Routes

Road repair work is currently taking place in Delhi, leading to the closure of several routes and the suggestion of alternate paths for the public. To avoid inconvenience and traffic jams, residents are advised to follow the traffic police's guidelines. The Delhi Traffic Police has announced that traffic will be affected in parts of southwest Delhi due to maintenance on Old Kakrola Road, which will be closed from October 6 to October 20.

Traffic will be impacted on the section of Old Kakrola Road from Tura Mandi Chowk to Shyam Vihar Chowk and the Najafgarh drain. Restrictions will vary depending on the specific road segment being repaired and may include closures of the entire section.

Travelers heading from Najafgarh Tura Mandi Chowk to Dwarka are advised to use the main Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road or Najafgarh-Kapashera Road for their journey. Drivers traveling from Dwarka to Tura Mandi Chowk and Najafgarh will need to divert to Old Palam Road to access the main Uttam Nagar-Najafgarh Road. The advisory also indicated that the route from Shyam Vihar Chowk may be adjusted if necessary.

Regarding Old Kakrola Road, the police have requested that travelers avoid the section under repair and not park along the roadside between Tura Mandi Chowk and Shyam Vihar Chowk on the Najafgarh Drain Bridge. Traffic will also be affected on the Ring Road due to ongoing flyover construction near the Bharat Darshan Park signal and an underpass being built from the Punjabi Bagh roundabout to the Bharat Darshan red light toward Raja Garden.

Traffic will be limited to a single lane in these areas for the next seven to eight days. The police recommend that passengers coming from Britannia Flyover and heading toward Motinagar use the Punjabi Bagh Flyover instead. Additionally, GTK Road, which runs from Shakti Nagar Chowk to Ghantaghar, will be closed due to construction by DMRC, and traffic coming from Azadpur will be redirected left toward Khalsa College.