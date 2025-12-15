Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Diversions and Restrictions Ahead of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for commuters to avoid vehicular congestion ahead of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 event scheduled at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 1 pm to 4 pm on Monday. Traffic police in its advisory warned commuters that the traffic movement will be expected to be slow in and around the stadium as huge spectators were expected with vehicles.

The Argentine football star Messi will begin the final leg of his India Tour 2025 on Monday. He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the stadium during his visit to the national capital.

Also Read | GOAT India Tour 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Presents Legendary No. 10 Jersey to Lionel Messi in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Diversion and Restrictions:

Traffic diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.

No heavy vehicles allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

Roads to Avoid (From 12 PM to 5 PM)

JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to R/A Kamla Market – both carriageways).

Asaf Ali Road (Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate).

Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk / ITO – both carriageways).

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



In connection with the “LIONEL MESSI G.O.A.T INDIA TOUR – DELHI LEG” at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground on 15.12.2025 (01:00 PM – 04:00 PM), traffic movement is expected to remain slow / affected in and around the stadium due to traffic regulations… pic.twitter.com/KD9Sjj3OjU — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 14, 2025

Entry Points at the Stadium

Gates 1–8: Entry from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (Southern side)

Gates 10–15: Entry from JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal (Eastern side)

Gates 16–18: Entry from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near Petrol Pump (Western side)

Parking

Free parking available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road

Parking near the stadium is restricted to labelled vehicles only

Display the parking label clearly with the vehicle number and contact details

Entry to labelled parking via Vikram Nagar cut on BSZ Marg near Shahidi Park only

Parking Details for Labeled Vehicles:

P-1: Four-wheelers at JP Park opposite Gate No. 3

P-2: Four-wheelers in Vikram Nagar Parking adjacent to Shahidi Park

P-3: Two-wheelers near JJB/Prayas Office

Entry for these parking areas is via Vikram Nagar cut on BSZ Marg near Shahidi Park only.

Note

No parking on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, or Ring Road (Rajghat to I.P. Flyover)

Illegally parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted

App-based taxi pick & drop points at MA Medical College (Gate No. 2, BSZ Marg) and Rajghat Chowk

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.