Delhi Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Dies After Doctors Remove 56 Foreign Objects from His Stomach

In distressing event 15-year-old teen from Delhi died after he underwent surgery to remove not one but 56 foreign object from his body. As per the reports, the boy died day after the surgery at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. Aditya’s journey began with complaints of stomach pain and breathing issues. His family first took him to a local hospital in Hathras, where doctors advised further examination.

Seeking a resolution, they then visited hospitals in Jaipur, Aligarh, and Noida. Each examination confirmed an alarming discovery: Aditya’s body contained numerous metal objects. In Jaipur, doctors briefly treated him, but his symptoms soon returned. The family next took him to Aligarh, where a surgery was performed to relieve his breathing discomfort. Following the surgery, an ultrasound on October 26 revealed about 19 foreign objects in his abdomen.

Doctors then referred Aditya to Noida for more specialized care, where additional scans revealed a total of 56 metal fragments in his body. He was promptly transferred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for surgery.

On October 27, Aditya underwent surgery at Safdarjung Hospital, where 56 foreign objects were removed. Shockingly, doctors found three more objects afterward, leaving the medical team puzzled as to how he could have ingested so many items. Sanchit shared that the doctors were deeply surprised, noting there were no injuries in Aditya’s mouth or throat that might suggest deliberate ingestion.

Sanchit expressed gratitude for the doctors’ efforts, believing they did all they could. "The doctors tried their best, but destiny may have had other plans," he said. The circumstances surrounding Aditya's death have left both his family and the medical community with unresolved questions, adding another layer of sorrow to an already tragic loss.

What All Found in Stomach

As per the information received from official's, doctors removed items including watch batteries, blades, nails, and other metal objects from his body.

Family Reaction...

Sanchit Sharma, a medical representative from Hathras, described the heart-wrenching ordeal surrounding the death of his only son, Aditya Sharma—a ninth-grade student—following surgery to remove foreign objects from his body. The surgery, conducted at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, brought no relief, and Aditya tragically passed away the day after. “His heart rate spiked, and his blood pressure dropped alarmingly,” Sanchit recounted, expressing the family’s devastation.