Delhi Train Services Delayed Due to Fog; Visibility Drops to 1000 Meters at Safdarjung

Train services in Delhi were disrupted on Tuesday, December 31, due to dense fog conditions affecting visibility across the region. As of 5:30 AM IST, visibility at Safdarjung was recorded at 1000 meters, while Palam reported slightly better conditions at 1500 meters. The calm winds, blowing at 4 km/h from variable directions, have contributed to the persistence of fog in the area.

The adverse weather has led to delays for numerous trains arriving in Delhi. Reports indicate that several services are running late, prompting authorities to issue advisories for passengers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that dense fog is expected to continue over the next few days, further complicating travel plans for commuters.

Train services have been delayed due to fog in Delhi. As of 0530 hrs IST, visibility at Safdarjung is 1000 meters, and at Palam, it is 1500 meters. Winds are calm, blowing at 4 km/h from variable directions pic.twitter.com/VKgt4ZnFVe — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2024

Earlier on Monday, due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions in several regions, affected rail traffic in the National Capital. Around 5 Delhi-bound trains from various parts of the country were running late, with some delayed by several hours.

15 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions. pic.twitter.com/EcOwgmgkbo — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024

Among the delayed trains, the Nagpur AC Express bore the brunt, running late by a staggering 740 minutes—over 12 hours. Other affected trains included the Seemanchal Express and Paschim Express, both facing significant delays.