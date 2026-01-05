Delhi Triple Murder: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister and Brother in Laxmi Nagar Over Financial Issues; Surrenders to Police (VIDEO)

Delhi Triple Murder News: A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother, sister and minor brother over financial problems and later surrendered at a police station. The triple murder took place in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on Monday, January 5, 2026. The accused has been identified as Yashveer Singh, a resident of the Mangal Bazar area. He walked into the Laxmi Nagar Police Station around 5 p.m. and told the police that he had killed his family members due to financial distress.

The deceased were identified as his mother Kavita, 46, sister Meghana, 24, and brother Mukul, 14. After receiving the information, police teams rushed to the address given by the accused. The bodies of the woman and her two children were found inside the house during verification.

"Today, at around 5 PM, a person named Yashbir Singh, son of Dharambir Singh, came to the Lakshminagar police station and informed us that he had killed members of his own family. To verify this claim, our team went to his residence, where we found three bodies. Following a medical forensic examination, it was confirmed that all three had died," Additional CP Abhishek Dhania said as quoted by IANS.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.(With inputs from agencies)