Delhi University Students Accident: 4 DU Students Injured in Car Crash in Shantivan After Driver Tried to Change Music

Five out of four Delhi University students were seriously injured in a car crash in a Shantivan area of the National Capital on Thursday morning, September 19. According to the information, The incident occurred when they were returning from Gurugram after celebrating the birthday of one of the injured.

Also Read | Mumbai Accident: Two Dead, Three Injured After Wrong-Way Scooter Collides with Bike on Sion Road.

Initial investigation revealed that the driver attempted to change the music through his mobile phone, and he lost control of the vehicle. The car collided with the side railings, causing severe damage. Delhi Police said that legal action was being taken.

Delhi University Students Accident

#WATCH | 5 people including 4 students of Delhi University suffered injuries and were admitted to hospital after their car met with an accident in the Shantivan area of Delhi. They were returning from Gurugram after celebrating the birthday of one of the injured. Initial… pic.twitter.com/Yjew3mGfk8 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

The injured victims were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. Further investigations are underway to gather more details surrounding the circumstances of the crash.