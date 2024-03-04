Delhi: Video Shows Debris Falling on Escalators As Portion of Roof Collapses in Ambience Mall

A portion of the roof collapsed at Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj during routine maintenance work in the central hall early Monday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to NDTV. However, video circulating online shows debris falling onto escalators and railings. The mall will remain closed for a day as a precaution and reopen after maintenance is complete.

NOIDA EXTENSION

In a separate incident, two men died Sunday after an iron grille fell on them inside the Galaxy Blue Sapphire mall in Noida Extension. The victims, identified as Harendra Bhati and Shakeel, both around 35 years old, were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor when the structure collapsed from the fifth floor, killing them instantly, according to PTI.

A video of the incident is circulating on social media. The men were residents of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad district. Bisrakh police received notification from Yatharth Hospital and responded to the scene. Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya stated legal action will be initiated upon receiving a complaint from the victims' families.