Delhi: Vigilance Department Launches Probe into Luxury Items Found at Arvind Kejriwal's Official Residence

Following a letter from Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, to the Lieutenant Governor on November 20, 2024, requesting a high-level investigation into the discovery of expensive luxury items at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road, the Lieutenant Governor took action and instructed the Vigilance Department to look into the matter on December 6.

The Vigilance Department then directed the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD) to investigate, as stated in a press release from the Leader of Opposition's office. In his letter, Gupta pointed out that there were discrepancies between the items provided by the PWD for Kejriwal's residence in 2022, when he became Chief Minister for a second term, and the items found after he left office in 2024.

Gupta claimed that while the PWD provided certain furniture and amenities in 2022, an inventory check after Kejriwal vacated the bungalow in 2024 revealed many luxurious items not supplied by the department, such as high-end toilet seats, expensive wash basins, reclining sofas, costly curtains, premium carpets, and large TVs and refrigerators. Gupta questioned who supplied these items if not the PWD, suggesting they were funded by people benefiting from Kejriwal's alleged corruption, including those linked to the liquor mafia benefiting from his controversial excise policy.

Also Read: New Year 2025: Delhi Police Intensify Border Security Ahead of Celebrations

Gupta also referred to 2022 PWD documents, which showed no new items were supplied after that year. He alleged that between 2022 and 2024, Kejriwal enjoyed lavish amenities funded by those benefiting from his new liquor policy. Gupta mentioned previous BJP claims of Rs 12-lakh toilet commodes, stating that these were part of a larger corruption scheme involving crores. He called for a thorough investigation into who provided such expensive amenities and what they gained in return.