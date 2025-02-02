Delhi voter will save Rs 35,000 per month by choosing AAP, claims Priyanka Kakkar

New Delhi, Feb 2 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar on Sunday exuded confidence in her party's win in the Assembly elections in the national capital, saying that a voter will save Rs 35,000 per month by choosing her party.

Talking to IANS, she slammed the opposition (BJP and Congress) for carrying out "negative politics", saying that every morning, they "abuse" AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal but the people of Delhi don't believe them and will elect AAP to power this time too.

On poll preparations, the AAP leader said: "AAP is the first to declare candidates for all the 70 seats, chief ministerial face, work done by our party and forthcoming schemes while other parties lack a chief ministerial face and agenda too."

Highlighting the AAP government's schemes, Kakkar said: "We have given a Budget that provided Delhiites with free electricity, education, bus service and health services."

She said that the people of Delhi chose AAP back to back in the last two Assembly polls as it provided free bus service, financial aid to women, better education and health facilities.

She also pointed out that AAP has promised to make bus service free for students, and a 50 per cent discount for them in the metro, if voted to power.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has written to the Delhi Chief Election Officer (CEO), claiming attacks on his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

The AAP was dealt a severe blow when its eight legislators resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week.

They claimed that the AAP abandoned its founding principle of "honest politics."

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP and Congress. High-decibel campaigning saw all three parties pulling out all stops to woo the electorate.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

