Delhi Wall Collapse: 8 Killed As Wall Collapses in Hari Nagar Amid Heavy Rainfall

At least eight people were killed in the wall collapse incident in Delhi's Harinagar area under the jurisdiction of Jaitpur on Saturday, August 9. The victims, including three men, two women and three girls, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The wall collapsed due to heavy overnight rainfall, resulting in the wall collapsing on old jhuggies next to an old temple in Jaitpur, where scrap dealers live. At the time of the incident, eight people were trapped under the debris it, seven bodies were recovered and one survivor was transported to the hospital for treatment and later declared dead during the ongoing treatment.

Eight dead in wall collapse in national capital's Jaitpur: Delhi Fire Services — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2025

Earlier, Delhi Police told the media that the exact number of fatalities in the area is not known yet. "We don't know how many people died, but according to us, 3-4 people are seriously injured, who may not survive. We have now evacuated these jhuggies so that no such incident occurs in future," said Addl DCP South East Aishwarya Sharma.

Earlier, a notification was received regarding a building collapse in Hari Nagar, located in the Jaitpur area of South East Delhi. Subsequent investigations revealed that the incident pertained to a wall collapse rather than a building collapse.